Harris Williams Advises Morgan Stanley Capital Partners on its Acquisition of SpendMend

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP) on its acquisition of SpendMend, a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to optimize the cost cycle for the healthcare industry. The transaction was led by Dan+Linsalata and Sam+Hendler of the Harris Williams Technology+Group.

“SpendMend has established itself as one of the category leaders in end-to-end spend management and profit recovery for health systems through its unique technology offering, expansive data assets and growing footprint,” said Dan Linsalata, a managing director at Harris Williams. “MSCP’s investment, we believe, will enable SpendMend to continue to accelerate its growth both organically and through M&A while expanding its capabilities to drive further value for its clients.”

“MSCP’s investment in SpendMend highlights ongoing investor appetite for technology-enabled solutions that address increasingly acute operational and financial challenges faced by hospitals and health systems,” said Sam Hendler, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are pleased to have had the opportunity to extend our successful track record advising businesses and investors in this space.”

MSCP, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle market private equity platform that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over three decades. MSCP focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach.

SpendMend is a leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend’s mission is to help its customers improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005934/en/