Cult Food Science: A Gateway to Food Tech Investments

Cellular agriculture: An industry in its infancy that is gaining traction

Conventional meat production requires spending on food, liters of freshwater and landmass and, from an environmental perspective, is responsible for 18% of the worldwide greenhouse gas emissions and 56% of water usage in the world. Due to this fact, alternative meat has become an emerging area as a contributor to reducing the climate change effects. Cultivated meat and dairy are the newest members of the alternative food family.

Investors have been pouring money into the cell-based meat industry over the past two years, with over $2 billion in investments made in this sector according to data from Crunchbase. As a potential climate change solution, the alternative meat industry is still underinvested with a long way to go. By 2040, the world will consume 50% more meat than today and McKinsey estimates cultivated meat to provide up to 0.5% of the global meat supply by then, a $25 billion market requiring more production, thus investments. More than 70 cultivated meat startups have appeared over the past few years with the support of institutional investors and conventional meat producers.

What is CULT Food Science?

Cult Food Science Corp. ( XCNQ:CULT, Financial) ( CULTF, Financial) is an investment company that provides exposure to the most innovative startups and early-stage cultivated meat, cultivated dairy and cell-based companies all around the world and is the first such investment company in North America. The company operates under three segments:

Cult Food Science, which is an investment vehicle.

CULT PRIZE, a scientific incubation platform that funds startups and exceptional ideas in cellular agriculture with a $1 million grant over two years.

CELL X Technologies, a research and IP aggregation platform.

CELL X Technologies has a focus on identifying and incubating cell-based technologies to accelerate the transformation of their food systems. This business segment will be a catalyst of future growth for the company, where the cutting-edge technologies from its portfolio companies will be integrated to create synergies enhancing and accelerating growth, which is the specialty of Cult Foods.

As a move to achieve the long-recognized need to build a cellular agriculture ecosystem, the company recently signed a letter of intent with Cella Food Systems Inc., which will facilitate the company to accelerate cell biology and bioprocess engineering capabilities through Cella's multiple cellular agriculture patent portfolio, machine learning data and bioprocess prototyping toolkits for 15 years. This mutually beneficial research collaboration can be viewed as a building block to achieve stellar growth in the future given that Cella’s patents are being developed by prominent synthetic biology scientists and experts from MIT and Yale University (Trades, Portfolio).

The investment portfolio

Cult’s portfolio includes 13 cellular agriculture companies covering the production of pork, beef, chicken, milk, cheese, honey and even chocolate. Its stakes include Mogale Meat Co., Cell AG Tech Inc., Fiction Foods Inc., MeaTech 3D Ltd. ( MITC, Financial). The company also has made passive investments in Eat Just Inc., Novel Farms Inc., MeliBio Inc., Ohayo Valley Inc., Biftech Inc., Jellatech Inc., BetterMilk Inc., Umami Meats Pte. Ltd. and 3D Bio-Tissues through a special purpose acquisition company.

Recent share price movements

Cult Food Science's stock had a wild trading day on Feb. 22 as more than 22 million shares traded hands in the market, which was considerably higher than the average trading volume of fewer than 1 million shares. The stock reached a low of 16 cents and a high of 65 cents and closed at 38 cents, bringing an end to the most volatile trading day in the history of the company. Since then, the stock has stabilized at around 35 cents, suggesting the volatility could come to an end with more investors learning about the company, its businessand the massive upside potential ahead if it successfully penetrates the alternative meat industry.

Takeaway

The alternative meat industry is still in its infancy, and many leading food companies are beginning to acknowledge the importance of this industry, which is evident from the recent investments in this sector by foods giants such as Tyson Foods ( TSN, Financial), Smithfield, Perdue and Hormel ( HRL, Financial). Cult Food Science is a small company that has made several noteworthy investments in up-and-coming alternative meat ventures, and the company, headed by an experienced and qualified team of professionals, seems ready to make steady progress in the years to come.