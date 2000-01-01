3M Proves There Is Still a Place for Large Corporate Conglomerates

3M Corp. ( MMM, Financial) is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902, when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the company leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. It is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care and consumer. The safety and industrial segment is the largest of these segments based on sales. Many of the company’s 60,000-plus products reach a wide variety of consumers and end markets.

The company develops and markets a diverse product range that includes such items as Post-It notes, medical tape, air filters, power tools, automotive parts and lubricants. As one would expect, the company serves many industries, including automotive, construction, electronic, energy, safety and transportation.

Segment review

In the Safety & Industrial segment, representative products include industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications, autobody repair solutions, closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking and packaging materials, electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance and structural adhesives and tapes

Representative products and services for the Transportation & Electronics segment include advanced ceramic solutions, attachment tapes, films, sound and temperature management for transportation vehicles, premium large-format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage, light management films, electronic assembly solutions and packaging and interconnection solutions.

The Health Care segment includes products such as food safety indicator solutions, health care procedure coding and reimbursement software, skin, wound care and infection prevention products and solutions and dentistry and orthodontia solutions. This segment also includes safety masks that were in high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representative products of the Consumer segment include consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators, cleaning products for the home, retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging and consumer air quality solutions as well as stationery products

Financial results

2021 financial results were strong despite supply chain headwinds. Sales increased 8.8% on an organic, constant currency basis to $35.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share wer $10.12 compared to $8.85 in 2020, a 14% increase. Operating cash flow was $7.5 billion and free cash flow was approximately $6 billion. 3M paid out $3.4 billion in dividends and repurchased shares totaling $2.2 billion.

The company’s balance sheet remains strong with $4.7 billion in cash and marketable securities and total debt of $17.4 billion. 3M’s bond ratings are firmly investment grade.

2022 guidance was provided on Feb. 14 and called for total sales growth of between 1% and 4%, organic sales growth in the range of 2% to 5% and earnings per share in the range of $10.15 to $10.65. The company also said it expects “robust” cash flow during the year.

Valuation

With 2022 consensus earnings per share estimates of $10.42, 3M sells at only 14 times earnings. The stock price has retreated approximately 29% from its 52-week high. Currently, the company pays a dividend $5.96, which equates to a dividend yield of approximately 4.05%.

Guru holdings

Recent guru purchases include Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

3M appears to be undervalued at this time and after the retreat in the stock price from recent highs, strong gains may be forthcoming. The company has both product diversity and international growth that make it an attractive investment at this time. In addition, the company’s dividend yield of over 4% is substantially above broad market averages.