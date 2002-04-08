Allied Copper Hires Red Cloud Securities Inc. For Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied Copper”), is pleased to announce that Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud” or “RCSI”), have been retained to provide market making liquidity services. RCSI assists companies navigating the public markets and ensures a fair, tight and liquid market is always maintained.



Allied Copper Corp. confirms the engagement of Red Cloud Securities Inc. to provide market making services. The engagement of RCSI is for a three-month period, which commenced on March 1, 2022, for a fee of $5,000.00 per month, no company shares or stock options were issued.

Red Cloud’s experienced team of professional traders work actively and regularly with management offering trading advice, reporting, and tracking of their stock. Having professionals overseeing the day-to-day trading and activity of the stock assists in creating a strong level of comfort and assurances the markets are being maintained every day.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied Copper”) (TSX-V: CPR) ( CPRRF), headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada, is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper and/or gold assets in the Western U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations. Allied Copper’s management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Investors and/or readers may sign up for updates on the Company’s website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Allied Copper Corp.,

Mr. Warner Uhl

Executive Chairman

Contact Information

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Richard L. Tremblay

Pres., CEO and Director

Cell: (604) 250-4853

E-mail: [email protected]

We Seek Safe Harbour