Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on March 10, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-689-8560 (international) and using the conference ID 13727689. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
+1-949-903-4750
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQ5NjgyNiM0NzcwMzU2IzIwMjU5OTM=
Corvus-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles