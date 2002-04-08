Lantheus to Host Inaugural Investor Day

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) ( LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced today that it will host its inaugural investor day in New York City at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



President and CEO, Mary Anne Heino and members of Lantheus’ management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s prostate cancer and microbubble franchises, pipeline as well as the Company’s overall business and financial strategy. The event will also include a PYLARIFY panel with key opinion leaders, as well as Q&A sessions with leadership.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to health and safety considerations and space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and registration is required.

A live webcast will be available on https://investor.lantheus.com/ at the start of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.



About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow® serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY®, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; PYLARIFY AI™, an artificial intelligence platform that assists in the evaluation of PSMA PET images; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.



Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Senior Director, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

[email protected]

Melissa Downs

Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

[email protected]