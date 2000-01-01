Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Yacktman Fund Comments on Bollore

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Biggest contributor for 2021.
Article's Main Image

Looking at individual stock returns in shorter periods often provides little real insight. While Bolloré (

XPAR:BOL, Financial) was the leading decliner in the fourth quarter, it was the biggest contributor to results for 2021 and remains one of the most exciting opportunities in the Fund.

Bolloré’s strong performance last year was partially a result of the successful public offering and spinoff of Universal Music Group’s (UMG) shares, which gave Bolloré direct ownership of approximately 18% of UMG’s stock and helped simplify a complex ownership structure that many investors have probably avoided because tracking it required too much effort. 2022 could be an even more transformative year for Bolloré, especially if it closes on an announced agreement with MSC to sell the African Logistics business for $6.4 billion.

From the

Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles