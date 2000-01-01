Yacktman Fund Comments on Samsung C&T

We added a new position in Samsung C&T Corporation (C&T) ( XKRX:028260 , Financial ) during the quarter. C&T is another example of a conglomerate that sells at a significant discount to the value of its holdings. In this case, the main asset includes a 5% ownership position in Samsung Electronics, our largest holding, so the investment gives us a discount on a security we already love. The Samsung Electronics holding alone is worth more than C&T’s entire market cap, as is the 43% ownership position in Samsung Biologics that C&T holds. We do not like the Biologics position remotely as much as the Samsung Electronics holdings, but since it is free we are happy to have it. Additionally, C&T operates a construction and trading operation and owns a variety of other public and private investments.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com