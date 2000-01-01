Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Yacktman Fund Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Summary
  • A new position.
Another new position is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company (

RS, Financial) (Reliance). Don’t be confused by the name, as the company does not produce or manufacture any metal products; it serves as the middleman between steel mills and end customers. Reliance has compounded shareholder returns well above peers and the market for decades despite operating alongside a difficult industry. It is the leader in a highly fragmented market and benefits from the supply chain disruptions and inflationary environment, leading to record earnings. We’ve had success before with leading distribution companies like Sysco in food and Brenntag in chemicals.

From the

Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
