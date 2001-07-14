ITT to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2022 on March 16th

March 3, 2022--ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2022 in London on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 7:25 a.m. – 8:05 a.m. ET (11:25 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. local time).

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.itt.com%2Finvestors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303006036/en/