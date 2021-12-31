Blackrock Funds Buys EastGroup Properties Inc, Synaptics Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Sells Maximus Inc, Nevro Corp, Silicon Laboratories Inc

New Purchases: SYNA, AQUA, MMSI, CCMP, HGV, TXRH, FSR, MDRX, UFPI, SWN, SAIA, FIX, SI, TWNK, TEX, MP, ZUO, SSB, EXTR, MGY, FN, IIVI, ASO, ACCD, WGO, CARG, NSIT, SGMS, EVRI, HYLN, OMI, CHK, KN, HMHC, FSS, PI, DEN, CWK, INFN, KWR, EXFY, CRNC, BTRS, ACLS, SCVL, ITCI, SITM, DM, AVIR, NUS, SHYF, SXT, SUMO, GPOR, AMKR, THRY, ASTE, AMCX, NTGR, HELE, HLIT, HYFM, UUUU, GT, OM, COHU, MXCT, PLAY, EAT, GTLB, AVYA, SG, PTLO, TTCF, CDMO, SMCI, CELH, PBF, HRI, GRTS, FBK, OLMA, AMWL, ETD, VERV, CRBU, PTGX, BRZE,

Investment company Blackrock Funds Current Portfolio ) buys EastGroup Properties Inc, Synaptics Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Sonos Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, sells Maximus Inc, Nevro Corp, Silicon Laboratories Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Portland General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Funds. As of 2021Q4, Blackrock Funds owns 561 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 247,563 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83% Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) - 80,990 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.26% EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 70,050 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3937.46% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 107,586 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 151,286 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%

Blackrock Funds initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $171 and $292.85, with an estimated average price of $240.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 27,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 92,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds initiated holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.58 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $85.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds added to a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc by 3937.46%. The purchase prices were between $169.94 and $228.56, with an estimated average price of $201.73. The stock is now traded at around $193.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 70,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds added to a holding in Papa John's International Inc by 4499.42%. The purchase prices were between $118.66 and $140.01, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 47,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 2481.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 194,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds added to a holding in Iridium Communications Inc by 800.62%. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $40.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 106,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds added to a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc by 1360.94%. The purchase prices were between $168.67 and $210.22, with an estimated average price of $190.41. The stock is now traded at around $145.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 81.88%. The purchase prices were between $110.75 and $140.13, with an estimated average price of $123.54. The stock is now traded at around $104.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $74.55 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Blackrock Funds sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Blackrock Funds sold out a holding in Trinseo PLC. The sale prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Blackrock Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Blackrock Funds sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.

Blackrock Funds sold out a holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The sale prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51.

Blackrock Funds reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 33.26%. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Blackrock Funds still held 80,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds reduced to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 76.8%. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Blackrock Funds still held 47,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds reduced to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 89.09%. The sale prices were between $47.69 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Blackrock Funds still held 10,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds reduced to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 69.37%. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Blackrock Funds still held 21,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds reduced to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 54.49%. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Blackrock Funds still held 130,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackrock Funds reduced to a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc by 84.93%. The sale prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Blackrock Funds still held 2,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.