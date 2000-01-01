EOS Energy Jumps 26% on Insider Buying Spree

The share price of zinc-based energy storage system provider Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. ( EOSE, Financial) jumped as high as 26% on Thursday, reaching a peak of $3.31 before dropping slightly to close around $3.12, as company executives - including CEO Joe Mastrangelo - announced that they were making significant purchases of the company's stock. After hours, shares went to $3.35 before opening the next day around the $3.13 mark.

According to a Wednesday SEC filing, Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares. Eos’s Chief Financial Officer, Randall Gonzales, bought 43,500 shares, while board member Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000. General Counsel Melissa Berube and Chief Accounting Officer John Tedone also bought stock, according to records.

“This small-cap stock is one that has been beaten down by the market over the past year,” noted Investor Place “Since its high in March 2021, EOSE stock has lost approximately 85% of its value. And that’s including today’s impressive move.”

That said, higher prices among conventional fossil fuel-related companies, together with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “could be a catalyst for companies like Eos Energy,” Investor Place suggested. “As clean energy solutions become more important for energy independence, countries may place an increased emphasis on energy storage. After all, that’s a big piece of this clean energy puzzle.”

Indeed, Eos Energy seems to be on a growth track according to its most recent earnings results. Fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $3.1 million came from eight customer projects. The company saw 332% sequential growth from revenue of $700,000 in the third quarter as it continued to increase operational scale. Its sequential cost of goods sold was five times lower than revenue growth as compared to the third quarter. Eos also enjoyed accelerating commercial pipeline growth - $51.3 million orders were received, with a pipeline increase to $4.1 billion.

For all of 2021, Eos saw substantial operational improvement, with manufacturing first time yield approaching 90%. Revenue was $4.6 million, as compared to $200,000 in the prior year, representing 23-fold revenue growth year-over-year. Booked orders were $137.4 million, resulting in a backlog of $148.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, an eight-fold increase from $18.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. Its current backlog includes $34 million of future recurring services revenue.

On Feb. 23, 2022, Eos announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility to more than triple output to 800 megawatt-hours and meet production demand for its Znyth aqueous zinc batteries. Located in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, the state-of-the-art facility will provide Eos with more than 46,000 square feet of additional space and the ability to create more than 125 jobs.

One day later, the clean energy storage company announced it has advanced through Part I of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy Loan Program. The milestone fast tracks Eos for Part II of the loan approval process, in which it will pursue funding in support of the Turtle Creek manufacturing facility expansion.

Mastrangelo said in a statement, “I am extremely proud of our team’s execution of the company’s strategic initiatives in our first full year as a public company. In the fourth quarter, Eos made the successful transition to an industrial manufacturer and clearly showed the operating leverage potential when at full scale. Our technology continues to fulfill a core need in today’s and tomorrow’s energy landscape. This is seen not only in our backlog, but also our strong opportunity pipeline growth.”

For the full-year 2022, Eos said its financial outlook includes delivering $50 million in revenue from current orders backlog, securing $400 million in incremental customer orders from $4+ billion pipeline and investing $25 million to $35 million worth of Capex to achieve 800 megawatt-hours of capacity for future growth.

Management sees a significant secular growth opportunity where the industry needs longer duration storage. The CEO promised to continue to invest in increasing manufacturing capacity and improving the technology. “From the strategic supplier and customer agreements we have signed, to achieving ISO quality certification, to advancing through Part I of the Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy loan process, we are positioning the company to deliver in 2022 and beyond.”