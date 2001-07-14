Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
UMC Reports Sales for February 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2022.

Revenues for February 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

February

20,809,602

14,947,898

+5,861,704

+39.21%

Jan.-Feb.

41,282,368

30,477,457

+10,804,911

+35.45%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220303006103r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303006103/en/

