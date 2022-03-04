CNH Industrial donates $500,000 to support Ukrainians in need

London, March 4, 2022



CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announces a $500,000 donation to support Ukrainians impacted by the current crisis. In order to ensure the effective deployment of this donation, CNH Industrial will rely on the support of NGOs who are providing on the ground assistance to those in need. In addition, CNH Industrial will establish a global fund to which employees can donate, with the Company matching their contributions dollar for dollar.

“CNH Industrial strongly condemns any and all acts of unprovoked violence and aggression, which have led to the current lamentable situation in Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, and we are prioritizing the safety of our employees and their families in the country,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “I am humbled by our employees’ determination to contribute in assisting the population of Ukraine, which is in urgent humanitarian need. I, alongside my fellow 37,500 CNH Industrial colleagues, wish for a positive and quick resolution to this unfolding crisis.”

CNH Industrial has 38 employees based in Ukraine, and a dedicated team is actively providing them with ongoing support.

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success, driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian

North America

Tel. +1 312 515 2249

Anna Angelini

United Kingdom

Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

Email: [email protected]

Attachments