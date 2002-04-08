Arvinas to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. ( ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen & Co. 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day on Wednesday, March 16. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the Pfizer collaboration and the potential advantages and therapeutic benefits of ARV-471, bavdegalutamide, ARV-766 and our other product candidates, the future development and potential marketing approval and commercialization of ARV-471, bavdegalutamide, ARV-766 and our other product candidates, including the initiation of and timing of data from our clinical trials. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to:, each party’s performance of its obligations under the Pfizer collaboration, whether we and, as applicable, Pfizer will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development, including whether we initiate and receive results from our clinical trials on our expected timelines or at all, obtain marketing approval for and commercialize ARV-471, bavdegalutamide, ARV-766 and our other product candidates on our current timelines or at all and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” sections contained in our quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts



Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

[email protected]

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

[email protected]