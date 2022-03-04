PR Newswire

HOUSTON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will host and webcast its 2022 Investor Day from New York City on Tues., Apr. 5, 2022. Management intends to provide presentations and engage in a question-and-answer discussion focused on the company's strategic initiatives and new long-term financial targets. The management presentations are scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and including the question-and-answer discussion, to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A webcast of the event will be available for live viewing and will also be available for replay following the event on the Company's website under the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events). Please note that the webcast for the event will be available to the public, but attendance at the event is limited to invited guests. For more information, please contact Kip Rupp at 713-341-7260 or [email protected].

About Quanta Services

Quanta is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Contact: Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-to-host--webcast-its-2022-investor-day-301495641.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.