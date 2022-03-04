NuRan Wins Mobile World Congress Pitch2pitch Contest in Barcelona, Spain

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN Wireless") (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that it was selected as the winner of the 2022 Mobile World Live Pitch 2Pitch Contest at Mobile World Congress ("MWC") in Barcelona, Spain with over 60,000 attendees.

This was the second edition of the Pitch2Picth which gives exhibitors at MWC Barcelona the chance to pitch their products or services during the event on Mobile World Live TV, the award-winning broadcast service of Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The winner of the three-day competition was given the opportunity to formally present and demo their product or service to Mobile World Live, in-person or virtually, to be broadcast on screens across the Fira Gran Via, the site of MWC, on social media and on MobileWorldLive.com.

There were 3 finalists among several participating companies and the selection criteria for the winner included serving a huge market, example of progress and success, rapid growth and the social impact where many people will ultimately benefit.

« Winning this award is a recognition of many years of combined effort and dedication by our team. We are driven by our mission to connect as many people around the world as possible. Providing mobility has become a necessity for the entire population of the world and NuRAN is at the forefront of achieving this goal in a cost effective yet profitable way » stated Francis Letourneau, CEO at Nuran Wireless Inc.

The NuRAN NAAS model facilitates network expansion for mobile operators by managing and controlling the build, operation, and maintenance of cellular sites along with associated capital expenditures. The sites are then monetized by providing connectivity on a paid for service basis. Leveraging its carrier-grade mobile network infrastructure solutions as well as its extensive expertise in the building of cost-effective cellular infrastructure, NuRAN is able to setup network operations from the ground up with an exceptional return on investment. While deployments under the NAAS model require the Company to make upfront investments, they generate significant value whereby NuRAN benefits from long-term recurring revenues with compelling returns. The Company intends to fund such deployments mostly through asset-based project financing or similar debt-oriented facilities. Such financing options and sources are being investigated with a view of carrying out deployments in the most efficient manner.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless is set to bridge the digital divide.

For further information about NuRAN Wireless

www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Letourneau, Director and CEO

[email protected]

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

[email protected]

Tel: (514) 969-5530

Cautionary Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691566/NuRan-Wins-Mobile-World-Congress-Pitch2pitch-Contest-in-Barcelona-Spain



