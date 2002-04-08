GRAB Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders with $20,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB ), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? In December 2021, Grab Holdings went public through a SPAC-Merger. Since the SPAC, the stock price has dropped 73%. On March 3, 2022, the company released its first quarterly earnings report with disappointing results with a 44% decline in revenue from the prior quarter. Additionally, the company incurred a loss of $3.6 billion in FY 2021. The company stated that this poor performance is due to higher commissions to attain drivers and partners.

Johnson Fistel, LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s SEC filings and other public statements contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be connected to any potential violations of the federal securities laws.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .

