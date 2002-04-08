The Shyft Group's DuraMag to Premiere New Aluminum S-Series Service Body at NTEA's Work Truck Week

WATERVILLE, Maine, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuraMag, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group’s Specialty Vehicles business unit ( SHYF) will display its latest purpose-built, aluminum service body solution, the S-Series Service Body, at NTEA’s Work Truck Week 22 (WTW22). The company will present the S-Series at the Indiana Convention Center from March 8-11 in booth #3053, with a dedicated press conference on Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET.



DuraMag, acquired by The Shyft Group in 2020, has manufactured aluminum service bodies for more than ten years. Prior to its purchase, Shyft acquired Royal Truck Body, a Shyft brand, which specializes in steel service bodies. Through leveraging capabilities from both brands in respect to footprint and body type, Shyft can now provide customers with a national offering of custom-built galvannealed steel and aluminum vocational truck bodies, each designed for the unique applications, preferences, and needs of its users.

“We are now a nationwide player in service bodies,” said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. “Customer-centric innovation remains our number one priority, so we’re pleased this successful collaboration provides a truly national distribution of both steel and aluminum products, so we can better serve our clients, no matter their location.”

DuraMag’s new S-Series Service Body is a durable aluminum service body, featuring a strong understructure and significant standard features. The body’s strength is derived from its welded infrastructure, which is free of rivets and screws and designed for continuous hard work with full length, heavy duty, long sills.

Top product features include:

All-aluminum (6000 Series) understructure with extruded box tube defines the strength, rigidity, and weld ability of the body.

Radius Swing doors with automotive grade compression t-handles, nitrogen props on vertical compartments for smooth and easy compartment door handling along with industry leading fit and finish.

Extreme-duty (6000 Series) .625 interlocking extruded aluminum floor that is heated and cured for extreme strength and durability, compared to a standard sheet floor.

Welded fender flares for superior strength and rigidity.

Standard smooth 3/16” aluminum Inner-bed walls and exterior top of compartments.



For more information about DuraMag and its offerings, visit duramagbodies.com.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its go-to-market brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, which are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, first-to-market innovation, and industry-leading aftermarket parts, service, and support. The Company employs approximately 3,800 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Carrie Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

[email protected]

313.495.2904

Scott Worden

Senior Director

Lambert

[email protected]

248.825.9343

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

517.997.3862

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2057f871-32c2-4153-b12b-48930a234f09