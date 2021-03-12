Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for February 2022

LAS VEGAS, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for February 2022.



Historical and Potential Hash Rate Growth Based on Current Shipment Schedules of Previously Purchased Miners (Subject to Change)

Corporate Highlights as of March 1, 2022

Produced 360.3 self-mined bitcoin during February 2022, a 729% increase from 43.4 self-mined bitcoin in February 2021





Increased total bitcoin holdings to approximately 8,956 BTC with a fair market value of approximately $386.8 million





Cash on hand was approximately $106.4 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $493.2 million





Increased hash rate 8% from the prior month after successfully deploying and energizing 2,800 miners in the month of February





Received approximately 7,600 top-tier ASIC miners from BITMAIN during the month of February





Existing mining fleet consists of 35,510 active miners producing approximately 3.8 EH/s





After successfully breaking the mold on deploying behind the meter at scale, deployments are expected to continue to accelerate throughout the rest of 2022





The Company continues to expect its mining operations to be 100% carbon neutral by the end of 2022

Bitcoin Production Update

Since January 1, 2021, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 4,019 bitcoin. Since January 1, 2022, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 822 bitcoin. By month, the Company’s bitcoin production was as follows:

*Note: Upgrades and maintenance to the power generating station in Hardin, MT caused Marathon’s bitcoin mining operations in Hardin, MT to operate at substantially reduced capacity in November 2021, negatively impacting the Company’s bitcoin production for the month. For further information, see the press release issued on 12/03/2021.

Total Network Hash Rate Source: https://www.blockchain.com/charts/hash-rate

The Company last sold bitcoin on October 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all bitcoin generated. As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 8,956 BTC, including the 4,813 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC. On March 1, 2022, the fair market value of one bitcoin was approximately $43,193, implying that the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s current bitcoin holdings is approximately $386.8 million.

Miner Installations and Hash Rate Growth

In February 2022, Marathon and Compute North received permission to begin energizing miners at new locations. As a result, the Company increased its hash rate 8% from the prior month as approximately 2,800 miners were brought online. As of March 1, 2022, Marathon has successfully deployed 35,510 miners, and the Company’s hash rate was approximately 3.8 EH/s. Now that Marathon has broken the mold on deploying behind the meter at scale, deployments have begun in earnest, and the Company expects deployments to continue accelerating throughout the rest of 2022.

Construction of Compute North’s new facilities, which are predominantly “behind the meter” at wind and solar farms, remain underway. These facilities are at multiple locations and include a 280-megawatt (MW) site in west Texas. Marathon continues to expect all of its purchased miners to be deployed by early 2023, at which point, the Company’s mining operations are expected to consist of approximately 199,000 bitcoin miners, producing approximately 23.3 EH/s. Additionally the Company continues to expect its mining operations to be 100% carbon neutral by the end of 2022.

Management Commentary

“In February, Compute North received permission to begin bringing miners online at new locations, and as a result, we increased our hash rate 8% month-over-month after successfully energizing 2,800 miners,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “We produced 360 bitcoin in February, which is a 729% increase year-over-year. Relative to the prior months of January and December, our February production was impacted by increasing network difficulty, continued fluctuations at the power station in Montana, and voluntary curtailment of our miners in Texas to support the grid during a recent storm. We expect our monthly production reliability to improve as we diversify deployments across new locations.

“Deploying behind the meter at scale is a method that required additional permitting and coordination from the various parties involved. Now that we have broken the mold on this process, we expect deployments at new facilities to continue to accelerate into the second quarter and throughout the rest of the year. Our primary objectives for 2022 are to effectively deploy our miners, achieve our growth targets, and continue expanding our competitive moat, and we believe we are well positioned to achieve each of those goals. We look forward to supporting the adoption, security, and evolution of Bitcoin by growing our mining operations to 23.3 EH/s and achieving 100% carbon neutrality over the coming quarters.”

