WaveDancer Rang the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell

FAIRFAX, Va., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, WaveDancer, Inc. ( WAVD) CEO Jamie Benoit was joined by the executive team, board members, and investors as they rung the closing bell of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM. The Company rang the closing bell to commemorate it’s listing on the Nasdaq last November. The ceremony took place at the NASDAQ MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd and Broadway, in New York.

The live ceremony replay is available to be viewed on WaveDancer’s website www.wavedancer.com or their LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/wavedancer. Hi-resolution photographs of the event are also available at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, specializing in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security.

WaveDancer’s technology brings all transactions, documentation, authorizations – every aspect of a process – together in one zero-trust, web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability. WaveDancer’s enterprise blockchain and encryption algorithm technology is in production at the vanguard of some of the most important government requirements.

The WaveDancer platform can be customized and integrated to work with any company’s existing systems and processes and includes features such as chat, smart contracting, and asset lifecycle management, to streamline the entire lifecycle of a supply chain management process.

It was previously announced that the Company combined its legacy business into its subsidiary Tellenger, Inc. (www.Tellenger.com) with Stan Reese as President. Under the Tellenger name it will continue as a leading information technology company specializing in software development, cloud optimization, system modernizations, and cybersecurity services.

