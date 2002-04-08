Duck Creek Technologies and Glia Form Strategic Alliance, Bringing Real-time Digital Customer Service to P&C Insurers

Boston, MA, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announced today a unique partnership with Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS). Duck Creek will offer Glia’s DCS platform as part of the Duck Creek Suite under a new reselling agreement. This will allow insurers to engage digitally with policyholders and agents in real time, leading to a more collaborative, frictionless agent and policyholder experience.

With this strategic alliance, Glia’s DCS platform will be embedded into the Duck Creek Suite and be directly available to Duck Creek customers. This pre-built integration speeds time to market and is designed to create a seamless customer experience, enabling insurers to enhance customer loyalty, extend producer sales channels, reduce support costs, and increase online sales.

“Delivering exceptional experiences and simplifying insurance carriers’ business is a top priority for us. I am excited that our strategic alliance creates an opportunity for Glia to be easily implemented for our customers,” said Eva Harris, Chief Strategy Officer of Duck Creek Technologies.

According to the Global Consumer Insurance Insights survey recently conducted by Duck Creek, consumers highlighted clear communications gaps with carriers, strong interest in more engaging digital channels, and more frequent and relevant communication. With Glia, insurers can meet agents and policyholders during any online insurance process and support them using the methods they prefer—including messaging, voice, and video—and guide their online journey.

“Insurance carriers face mounting pressure to evolve their service strategies, making engagement more proactive and personalized,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. “By embracing a digital-first approach to customer service, carriers can meet their policyholders and agents where they are within the digital journey to more seamlessly complete online, self-service functions.”

The joint Duck Creek-Glia solution helps agents connect with field sales or underwriting teams during an online quote or any complex process where they might need insurer advice.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 250 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

