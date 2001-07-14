National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com%2Finvestors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,200 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred+Meyer+stores and on select military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005059/en/