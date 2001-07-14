Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (

NYSE:BBY, Financial) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2022. The company had 227,442,598 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of January 29, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005968/en/

