DigitalOcean to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DigitalOcean+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced its management will participate in the following investor conferences.

● The JMP Securities Technology Conference, March 8, 2022

● Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, March 8 & 9, 2022

For more information on specific events, presentation times and webcast details, if available, visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.digitalocean.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast will be webcast live. Event replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005049/en/