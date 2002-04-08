Margot James Copeland and Paul Walsh Join Banner Corporation Board of Directors

WALLA WALLA, Wash., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank (“Bank”), today announced that Margot James Copeland and Paul J. Walsh have been appointed to the Board of Directors effective March 1, 2022. Copeland and Walsh were also appointed to the Board of Directors of Banner Bank.



Copeland specializes in developing strategies in the areas of workforce development and management, leadership, diversity & inclusion, philanthropy, and community outreach & engagement. She has over 20 years of experience, with her previous positions being at KeyBank and KeyBank Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio. At KeyBank, she was Executive Vice President and Director Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement from 2001 through 2019; during the same period, she served as Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer for KeyBank Foundation. As a corporate officer and leader of corporate philanthropy and civic engagement, Copeland was a member of KeyBank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Council, which focused on philanthropic investments, corporate citizenship, and regulatory and corporate strategy. She was also a member of the Diversity & Inclusion Council and she served as KeyBank’s Chief Diversity Officer from 2001 through 2013. Prior to joining KeyBank, Copeland served on the Advisory Board of US Bank (formerly Firstar) from 1998 through 2001.

Copeland received a Master’s degree from The Ohio State University, a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Hampton University, Hampton, Virginia and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland, Ohio. Copeland will serve on the Compensation and Human Capital Committee and the Credit Risk Committee.

Walsh is a technology leader with more than 25 years of experience in both scale and scope with some of the most respected brands in the industry. He is currently Senior Vice President, Head of Digital, Engineering, and IT at Sony Interactive Entertainment, which he joined in January 2022. He was an Executive-In-Residence with Adobe from 2021 to 2022. Walsh served as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Digital Officer with Lenovo from 2018 to 2020. Prior to Lenovo, Walsh served as Senior Vice President, Platform Strategy & Innovation for Visa Inc. from 2016 to 2018. He previously served as the Global Chief Information Officer at Dell from 2013 through 2015. Walsh is also an experienced advisory board member.

Walsh received a Bachelor of Science, BSc Computer Science at Griffith College, Dublin, Ireland. Walsh will serve on the Audit and Risk Committees.

“We are very pleased to have Margot and Paul join our Boards of Directors,” stated Mark J. Grescovich, President and CEO. “Margot and Paul are exceedingly well known and highly respected in our business communities. They bring different strengths and a broad depth of knowledge that should help propel us forward as we continue to position the organization for future success.”

In addition, Banner announced that Brent A. Orrico, a member of the Boards of Directors since 1999 and current Chairman of the Boards, will not be standing for re-election at Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and that Merline Saintil, a member of the Boards of Directors, will resign from the Boards effective upon the adjournment of the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $16.80 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com .

