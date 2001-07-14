Box, Inc. ( NYSE:BOX, Financial), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that it will host its virtual FY23 Financial Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Members of Box’s executive management team will host a presentation followed by Q&A from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT. Registration for this event is available on Box’s Investor Relations website at www.box.com%2Finvestors.

A live video webcast of the event will be accessible at www.box.com%2Finvestors. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the live event for a period of three hundred sixty-five (365) days.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

