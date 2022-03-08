Box to Present at Investor Conferences

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following conferences:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit

Date and Time: March 8, 2022 at 10:30am PT

Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown, SF

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

Date and Time: March 9, 2022 at 9:45am PT

Location: The Palace Hotel, SF

These events will be webcast live at www.box.com%2Finvestors and will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the live event for a period of ninety (90) days.

About Box

Box (NYSE: BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of these events, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during these events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

