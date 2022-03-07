Nerdy to Participate in March Investor Conferences

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in March:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 12:50 p.m. PT / 3:50 p.m. ET

Speakers: Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2Finvestors.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2F.

