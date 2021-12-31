Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, American Woodmark Corp, Sells Ford Motor Co, Textron Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: AMWD, ATVI, AN, BCS, CTXS, DELL, EXPD, EWT, LRCX, LPLA, SBNY, VRTX, VMW,

AMWD, ATVI, AN, BCS, CTXS, DELL, EXPD, EWT, LRCX, LPLA, SBNY, VRTX, VMW, Added Positions: SSNC, FMS, GE, C, NWL, GPS, USNA, NRG, PVH, EIX, TCOM, COF, FLEX, DOW, SCS, MRC, OEC, SKX, DOX, DAN, JPM, ABEV, DRH, WSFS, BABA, SMFG, UVV, SHG, PAHC, NOK, MPAA, MOG.A, MTZ, HOFT, GXYYY, FMBI,

SSNC, FMS, GE, C, NWL, GPS, USNA, NRG, PVH, EIX, TCOM, COF, FLEX, DOW, SCS, MRC, OEC, SKX, DOX, DAN, JPM, ABEV, DRH, WSFS, BABA, SMFG, UVV, SHG, PAHC, NOK, MPAA, MOG.A, MTZ, HOFT, GXYYY, FMBI, Reduced Positions: F, TXT, MS, R, ORCL, BKR, CVE, GTS, NEX, BAC, MUR, XOM, BDC, CLS, OLN, HPE, CNO, KEY, RF, BMY, THNPY, GS, REGN, QRVO, PCFBY, ABC, TMUS, VREX, UTHR, VZ, LUKOY, MRK, MMS, JNPR, IPG, INTC, IBN, HBAN, HUM, HPQ, GILD, DLTR, CHKP, CEZYY, CHRW,

F, TXT, MS, R, ORCL, BKR, CVE, GTS, NEX, BAC, MUR, XOM, BDC, CLS, OLN, HPE, CNO, KEY, RF, BMY, THNPY, GS, REGN, QRVO, PCFBY, ABC, TMUS, VREX, UTHR, VZ, LUKOY, MRK, MMS, JNPR, IPG, INTC, IBN, HBAN, HUM, HPQ, GILD, DLTR, CHKP, CEZYY, CHRW, Sold Out: JAZZ, ZD, AZO, CACI, INGR, UNH, XP, NABL, CCSI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, American Woodmark Corp, Gap Inc, Usana Health Sciences Inc, sells Ford Motor Co, Textron Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ryder System Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $26.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard Pzena 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+pzena/current-portfolio/portfolio

Richard Pzena

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 14,097,069 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% General Electric Co (GE) - 11,033,492 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38% Edison International (EIX) - 14,875,516 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 16,710,346 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Lear Corp (LEA) - 5,162,131 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in American Woodmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 736,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $113.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 41968.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,865,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,459,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Gap Inc by 178.47%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,780,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc by 365.62%. The purchase prices were between $92.48 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 445,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,518,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Ambev SA by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,402,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The sale prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37.

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 96.63%. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 816,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 29.47%. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 3,593,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 41.92%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 1,018,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 34.61%. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 1,111,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in by 44.67%. The sale prices were between $34.97 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 924,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 8,290,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.