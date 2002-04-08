Morphic Announces Participation In Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic ( MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced Morphic President and CEO Praveen Tipirneni, M.D. will participate in a gastrointestinal and microbiome virtual panel discussion at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference at 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, March 9th.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.



