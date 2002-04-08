Xometry Champions Inclusive Leadership With Two 'Xometry Live' Events

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , the global digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced two "Xometry Live" virtual events designed to celebrate and champion inclusive leadership in manufacturing.

Renowned independent journalist, filmmaker and former PBS NewsHour and CNN talent Miles O'Brien, an expert on technology, science, and aerospace, joins the first Xometry Live event, "Accessible Design with 3D Printing: Designing Products for People with Disabilities." The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8. Joining O'Brien are Amin Hasani and Jed Tango, Co-Founders of CURVD and Blue Heart Hero, as well as Greg Paulsen, Director of Application Engineering at Xometry. Together, they will discuss the importance of designing and manufacturing inclusive products to aid people with disabilities.

Xometry is partnering with innovative nonprofit Blue Heart Hero on a nationwide contest to encourage engineers, designers, and out-of-the-box thinkers to create designs for 3D-printable assistive devices. The theme of the contest is kitchen accessibility, making cooking and baking easier for those with upper limb differences. As a sponsor, Xometry will help select the contest winner and manufacture their products using 3D printing. The designs will be evaluated on Best Problem-solving Design, Smallest Solution, Best Sketch, Best Presentation, and additional categories. For more details on Blue Heart Hero’s Xometry sponsored contest, please visit the Blue Heart Hero website .

Separately, Xometry and the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) will host a Xometry Live webinar, “Advancing Women in Manufacturing,” which will take place at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10. Leading the discussion will be Cathy Ma, VP of Platform Growth & Engagement at Xometry; Allison Grealis, President and Founder of WiM; Pravina Raghavan, Director of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP); Rose Célestin, Manager of Procurement Operations at CareFirst; Sophia MacDonald, Chief People Officer at Xometry, and Kathy Mayerhofer, Chief Sales Officer at Xometry. Together, they will offer insights, lessons learned and concrete steps all organizations can take to ensure greater diversity in manufacturing. Attendees also will get an inside look at the latest findings from Xometry’s second annual Career Advancement in Manufacturing Report .

To sign up for the Xometry and WiM webinar, please visit https://business.thomasnet.com/lp-tfi-advancing-women-manufacturing .

About Xometry

Xometry ( XMTR, Financial) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity while giving suppliers the critical resources they need to grow their business. Xometry is home to Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, and the popular Thomasnet.com platform.

Media Contacts

Matthew Hutchison

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/014b7637-3a69-4fc3-be5b-e0afd605df11