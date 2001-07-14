Domo Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:00pm PT, and at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:00pm PT.

A live webcast of Domo’s presentations at each event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.domo.com%2FIR.

