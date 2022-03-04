Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 minutes ago
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 04, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionSale of shares
CurrencyEUR
Price (Average)€24.79
Volume40,000
Total€991,600
Date of Transaction03 March 2022
Place of TransactionEuronext Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


