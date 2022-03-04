eHealth Unveils Inaugural Report on Seniors and Mental Health in the COVID-19 Era

eHealth conducted a survey of more than 3,800 seniors age 65 and older
Two years into the pandemic, more are now willing to seek mental health care
Few know that Medicare provides mental health care benefits
SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, released findings from a new survey of more than 3,800 American seniors age 65 and older, exploring their sentiments on mental health care.
The report's findings show that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on seniors' sense of wellbeing and changed how they think of mental health care.
eHealth found that nearly half (48%) of seniors are "very willing" to seek mental health care today, compared to 35% before the pandemic. Nearly 40% say pandemic conditions have made them feel more lonely and isolated. Since the pandemic began, 9% of senior women received mental health care treatment for the first time in their lives.
Additional findings:
- Seniors are willing to talk about mental health but many don't address it with their doctors: 66% of seniors say they are just as willing to talk about mental health care as they are about any other form of medical care. However, 51% have never talked about mental health with their regular doctor.
- Mental health care benefits are important to seniors: 72% say mental health benefits are important to them when picking a health insurance plan; 64% say mental health benefits are just as important as other forms of medical care.
- Many seniors don't know about Medicare's mental health benefits: 61% didn't know that Medicare provides mental health care benefits.
The report is based on a voluntary survey of Medicare beneficiaries who purchased Medicare health insurance plans through eHealth. The survey was conducted in February of 2022 and a total of 3,869 responses were collected.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.
