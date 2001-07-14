SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in GWG Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GWG Holdings, Inc. (“GWG” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GWGH) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's L Bonds directly in GWG’s L Bond Offering pursuant and/or traceable to the June 3, 2020 Registration Statement, are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2022.

If you are a bondholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. GWG made material misrepresentations in its June 2020 registration statement about its planned utilization of the proceeds stemming from its L bonds offering. The L bond offering proceeds were not used to increase the value of the Company’s assets not to expand the products and services offered to investors, despite the Company’s claims. Based on these facts, the Company’s claims were false and materially misleading throughout the registration statement. When the market learned the truth about GWG, investors suffered damages.

Join+the+case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005355/en/