T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Panasonic Corp, Rentokil Initial PLC, Sells Infineon Technologies AG, Amphenol Corp, Trimble Inc

Investment company T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Panasonic Corp, Rentokil Initial PLC, Xometry Inc, The Middleby Corp, sells Infineon Technologies AG, Amphenol Corp, Trimble Inc, KION GROUP AG, NARI Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Electric Co (GE) - 132,090 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Airbus SE (AIR) - 91,979 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% Siemens AG (SIE) - 66,193 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 43,894 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 115,900 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.32%

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 36,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Panasonic Corp. The purchase prices were between $1206.5 and $1527, with an estimated average price of $1325.43. The stock is now traded at around $1148.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 243,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Rentokil Initial PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.976000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 304,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $170.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. added to a holding in MDA Ltd by 62.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 223,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Melrose Industries PLC by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $1.41 and $1.71, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,480,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Montana Aerospace AG by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. added to a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 439,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Bharat Forge Ltd. The sale prices were between $664.25 and $834.05, with an estimated average price of $747.77.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.06.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Infineon Technologies AG by 50.75%. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. still held 70,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 48.28%. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. still held 32,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in KION GROUP AG by 47.46%. The sale prices were between $78.32 and $103.15, with an estimated average price of $93.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. still held 19,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in NARI Technology Co Ltd by 38.48%. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $45.37, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. still held 442,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Ball Corp by 34.68%. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $88.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. still held 29,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hexagon AB by 90.52%. The sale prices were between $128.4 and $145.95, with an estimated average price of $136.69. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. still held 9,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.