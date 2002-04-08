Mesa Air Group to Webcast Presentation at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

PHOENIX, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Airlines ( MESA) announced that it will provide an audio webcast of a Fireside Chat with Torque Zubeck, Mesa’s Chief Financial Officer, at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 8th.



The audio webcast will be presented live at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To participate, listeners should access the link here several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at https://investor.mesa-air.com/ for 60 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As December 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 402 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

