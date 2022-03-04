Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (

BCBA:CVH, Financial)(LSE:CVH, Financial) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, March 10, 2022, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy220314dQp6NdiX.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A., and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Valentina López, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: [email protected]

In London
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: [email protected]

In New York
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691542/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-to-Host-Webcast-Presentation-to-Discuss-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Results

img.ashx?id=691542

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles