Fine Art Female-Led NFT Collection the Flower Girls Partners with Production, PR & Marketing Powerhouse Dolphin Entertainment

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with The Flower Girls, the fine art female-led Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection of 10,000 unique Flower Girls by revered artist Varvara Alay.

Launched in December of 2021, The Flower Girls has surpassed over $15 million in sales to-date and is donating 20% of profits from both primary and secondary NFT sales to a variety of children's charities voted on by the community. In February, more than $400,000 was donated across children's charities including $200,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a client that is also on Dolphin Entertainment's extensive roster. The Flower Girls also give an additional 5% of profits towards collecting children's NFT art, supporting and empowering the next generation of artists.

In partnership, Dolphin is activating its entire network of leading marketing and promotional agencies to amplify The Flower Girls' charitable initiatives, as well as expand community benefits and increase value for its holders. Dolphin will also leverage its unique position to generate meaningful and exciting new opportunities for brand growth across all lifestyle and entertainment verticals; including, but not limited to, scripted and unscripted television series, digital and traditional publishing, consumer products, music, gaming and events.

"We are so excited to further blossom this project alongside Dolphin who is opening new doors and unleashing a new range of benefits for our community members," said Varvara Alay. "Dolphins' storied history of working with children and their ongoing support of children's charities across the globe align flawlessly with our mission and we are looking forward to increasing those efforts that champion our children worldwide."

The signing marks a milestone and new beginning for The Flower Girls creators who announced the developmental partnership at their first community gala on Thursday March 3rd, 2022. Community members and The Flower Girls' NFT holders who include Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Brie Larson, America Ferrara, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jimmy Connors, TIME President Keith Grossman, Thalia, and Brooklyn Beckham all had the opportunity to hear from Dolphin CEO and United Way Worldwide Leadership Council Member, Bill O'Dowd, who spoke at the event.

"First of all, the Flower Girls collection is fantastic art. But, it's so much more than that. It's an art-loving community that cares about children, and the charities that support them," said O'Dowd. "This is the fastest and easiest partnership we've ever entered. We are thrilled to be aligned with Varvara, Konstantin, Jem, Joseph and the rest of the incredible Flower Girls team and community. We look forward to utilizing all of our resources to grow this brand, and thereby maximize the number of children that we'll help through our various initiatives," he continued.

Konstantin Elin co-founder of The Flower Girls added, "To be able to work with an elite team of creatives and marketing agencies is thrilling but to do it in partnership with a group that shares our same values is truly remarkable."

The Flower Girls team will gain access to Dolphin's traditional and expanded services while also serving as one of the premiere clients for WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace,) Dolphin's newly-announced Web3 marketing, consulting and communications agency which is composed of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries.

For more information on The Flower Girls and their journey to Venus, please visit us at: https://www.flowergirlsnft.com/ and www.twitter.com/FlowerGirlsNFT

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. WCIP is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries and provides expanded service offerings to the more than two dozen active Web3 projects and partners on Dolphin companies' rosters. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

About The Flower Girls

With a focus on children, nature, kindness and giving back, while also supporting and empowering women, The Flower Girls are raising the standards for Fine Art NFT Collectibles and have become a universal and family-friendly NFT choice. The collection comprises 10,000 unique and beautiful Flower Girls, generated from over 950 hand-drawn elements and stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Mission of the Flower Girls: to journey to Venus, the ancestral planet of all Women, supporting important charitable causes along the way while also offering scientific botany-based increased utility to their collectors, makes it one of the most unique NFT projects to date.

