ComEd Joins Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children's Charities to Take the Chicago Polar Plunge for the 11th Year in a Row

Hundreds of ComEd employees, friends and family members will once again join the annual Chicago Polar Plunge presented by Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities (SOC/SCC) on March 6. ComEd has supported the event for the past 11 years by encouraging employees to raise funds and plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan to support programs serving thousands of athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities in Chicago.

ComEd employees have gone above and beyond once again to raise money in support of a worthy cause under the “ComEd Coolers” team name. Through the collective effort of employees, family and friends – ComEd Cooler teams are on pace to raise $100,000for SOC/SCC in support of the 2022 event – building on the nearly $2 million raised since ComEd teams began plunging more than a decade ago. Leading the 2022 ComEd Coolers, who are consistently one of the event's top fundraising teams, is ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones.

“Our work isn’t just about powering homes and businesses – it’s about powering lives and enhancing the communities where we live and work,” %3Cb%3Esaid+ComEd+CEO+Gil+Quiniones%3C%2Fb%3E. “I am excited to join the ComEd Coolers in support of programming that gives these talented athletes an opportunity to compete, build confidence and discover their potential. I want to thank Special Olympics Chicago for their work to better our community and our employees for always going above and beyond for the families we are privileged to serve.”

All funds raised by the Chicago Polar Plunge support year-round sports competitions and recreational activities for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Athletes compete in 17 sports at 23 Chicago Park District locations and over 150 Chicago Public Schools. This programming is essential to the families it serves, with the majority of participants, 70 percent, at or below the poverty line.

"ComEd has been a valued partner of our organization for more than a decade,” said Carolyn Daley, President of the Board of Directors, SOC/SCC. “It is through their tremendous dedication and tireless fundraising that the ComEd Coolers have consistently been not only one of our top fundraising teams, but also the largest in terms of individuals participating. Thanks to ComEd's unwavering support of the Chicago Polar Plunge, Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children's Charities is able to provide year-round programming and special events for our thousands of athletes in the city of Chicago.”

ComEd’s collective impact comes from contributions big and small from employees throughout the organization. Nearly 4,800 employees have supported the Polar Plunge since ComEd began participating in the fundraising event, with many returning year after year to lead teams.

ComEd Substation Supervisor Arturo “Art” Chavez is a pioneer of the plunge who initially sparked ComEd’s interest and 11-year participation in the annual event. Chavez was inspired to take the plunge by people in his life with disabilities; his leadership and charitable spirit reflect ComEd’s commitment to its diverse communities.

“I’m proud to represent ComEd in taking the annual Chicago Polar Plunge to demonstrate our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Chavez. “Each time I do the plunge I’m reminded of the lasting impact this one day has on the talented children and adults with disabilities who work hard to compete in year-round training and sports competitions. This is what has kept me coming back to this event for over a decade, and I look forward to joining hundreds of my colleagues in taking the plunge yet again.”

The Chicago Polar Plunge is just one example of ComEd’s longstanding commitment to give back. Last year alone, ComEd employees+raised+over+%242+million+and+also+devoted+12%2C000+volunteer+hours in support of communities and causes close to their hearts.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, ComEd teams are encouraged to participate in the event virtually this year and submit videos and photos of the plunge to honor Special Olympics Chicago athletes and programs. To donate to the 2022 Chicago Polar Plunge, please visit chicagopolarplunge.org.

