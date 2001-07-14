Morgan Stanley Returns to THE PLAYERS Championship with the Sixth Year of the Eagles for Impact Challenge

Morgan Stanley today announced the return of the Eagles for Impact Challenge taking place at THE PLAYERS Championship, March 10-13, 2022, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This year, the Firm is partnering with its brand ambassadors Justin Rose and Cheyenne Woods, as well as First Tee, a youth development organization that has a 25-year history of using golf to teach lessons about life. For every eagle made during the tournament, Morgan Stanley will donate $5,000 to First Tee in support of the recruitment, development and retention of diverse golf coaches to mentor the next generation of game changing leaders. To date, Morgan Stanley has donated over $1.2 million through the Eagles for Impact program.

Whether it’s through empowering youth to develop life skills through sports, training in financial literacy or providing scholarships to leading institutions of higher learning, Morgan Stanley is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders and ensuring that they reflect the diversity of the world they inherit.

“This program provides a great opportunity to bring our Firm’s core values into action and support a key mission of Morgan Stanley’s Institute+for+Inclusion – advancing equity through giving to underrepresented groups in the communities where we live and work,” says Alice Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley. “It’s just one of the many ways we drive diversity, equity and inclusion for the next generation, from our HBCU+Scholars program to our JumpStart initiative.”

“One of my favorite elements of being a brand ambassador for Morgan Stanley is our shared commitment to opening doors and providing education opportunities for all kids,” said Justin Rose, PGA TOUR Professional. “As a player, great golf shots are even more rewarding when they are in support of driving positive change in the game.”

As a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS, Morgan Stanley will provide multiple opportunities to follow along as eagles are made, including:

Broadcasting live coverage of THE PLAYERS, from Thursday through Sunday, on Morgan Stanley’s corporate headquarters building signage in the heart of Times Square. The coverage will also include a live tournament leaderboard and real-time tracking of the number of eagles made and total donations to First Tee through Eagles for Impact.

At TPC Sawgrass, fans can stop by the Morgan Stanley Eagles for Impact Venue, along the 18th fairway, to learn more about the initiative, participate in a three-hole putting course that was designed by First Tee participants and pose for a virtual photo with Morgan Stanley ambassadors Justin Rose and Cheyenne Woods.

“We are honored to have a Proud Partner in Morgan Stanley who uses the game of golf to give back to the community, especially our youth, in such a powerful way,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. “The Eagles for Impact Challenge aligns so well with the key charitable pillars for our championship, and it’s tremendous to know these efforts will be directed towards diversifying the next generation of golf coaches, and in turn the future of our sport.”

Morgan Stanley will also host an event onsite at THE PLAYERS for 20 young women from First Tee – North Florida in its 18th hole hospitality tent. The group will have an opportunity to walk the course, hear from a variety of industry experts on their career journeys, view practice rounds and get a first look at the Eagles for Impact venue.

THE PLAYERS will air Thursday and Friday, March 10 and 11, on Golf Channel from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 12, on NBC from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET and Sunday, March 13, on NBC from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. ET.

Visit morganstanley.com%2Feveryone to learn more. For more information about THE PLAYERS, visit theplayers.com.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Morgan Stanley, Grant Thornton LLP and Optum® are the exclusive Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS. Proceeds from THE PLAYERS benefit Northeast Florida charities and have totaled more than $100 million since it began in 1974 and moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1977. In 2019, THE PLAYERS generated a record $9.25 million for local charities. For more on THE PLAYERS, visit THEPLAYERS.com. For more on the surrounding areas, visit www.floridashistoriccoast.com or www.visitjacksonville.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303006096/en/