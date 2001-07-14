Limbach Holdings to Attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14 and 15, 2022

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) today announced that CEO Charlie Bacon will be attending the 34th Annual ROTH Conference from March 14 - 15, 2022. Mr. Bacon will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout both days.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematicindustry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https%3A%2F%2Fibn.fm%2FROTH2022Registration

About Limbach

Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems for a diversified group of commercial, institutional and light industrial markets. With 22 offices throughout the United States and Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

