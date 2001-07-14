Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) Investors

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ). The investigation concerns whether Core Scientific has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Core Scientific is a 100% net carbon neutral, vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and mining company.

On March 3, 2022, Seeking Alpha reported “Crypto miner Core Scientific drops after new short call from Culper Research” stating that Core Scientific’s stock price “fell 3.8% after a new short report from Culper Research,” which “alleges that Core Scientific ‘wildly oversold’ both its mining and hosting business. Culper also highlighted that CORZ had, earlier that week disclosed that its board waived a 180-lockup on over 282M shares, which will allow insiders to sell the shares.” On this news, Core Scientific’s stock price declined by $0.72 per share, or approximately 9.4%, from $7.70 per share to close at $6.98 per share on March 3, 2022.

