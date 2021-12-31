Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Buys AppLovin Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, SAP SE, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: APP, SPLK, PRCH, SPY, IWM,
- Added Positions: TDG, MA, AMZN, V, QRVO, SWKS, CRM, CG, W, FB, UPST, GOOG, MSFT, AMAT, KKR, LRCX, CSGP, HEI.A, NVDA, CRNC, ENS, PRG, MLKN, SMRT, VRTS, PK, LFUS, ABM, MEDP, ITRN, JLL, CIGI, CW,
- Reduced Positions: CWK,
- Sold Out: ANTM, SAP, SSNC, CSL, AYI, ESMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 7,956,386 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.18%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 4,446,960 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 781,082 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.66%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 27,200,688 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.22%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 7,619,608 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.85%
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 19,413,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 9,255,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,132,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $432.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 117.59%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $638.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 4,446,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 106.18%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $332.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 7,956,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.66%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 781,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 148.42%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $200.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 8,499,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 160.17%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 11,281,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 165.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 10,998,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37.Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36.Sold Out: Engagesmart Inc (ESMT)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Engagesmart Inc. The sale prices were between $20.54 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $27.4.
