BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN), Inc., South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE - SJI), Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq - TSEM), Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYS

Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Intricon will be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”). Intricon shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Intricon stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Intricon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $28.16 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/intricon-corporation-nasdaq-iin/.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. ( - SJI)

Under the terms of the agreement, SJI will be acquired by Infrastructure Investments Fund (“IIF”). Under the terms of the agreement, SJI shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of SJI they hold, for an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SJI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether IIF is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/south-jersey-industries-inc--sji/.

Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq - TSEM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Tower will be acquired by Intel Corporation (Nasdaq - INTC). Tower shareholders will receive $53.00 in cash for each share of Tower stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Tower Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Intel is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tower-semiconductor-nasdaq-tsem/.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. ( - APTS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (“PAC”) will be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) for $25.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether BREIT is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc--apts/.

