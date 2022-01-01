Ameriprise Financial Hosts "Career Compass" Events to Help Women Explore the Pathway to Becoming a Financial Advisor

As part of its commitment to being the firm of choice for women financial advisors, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) is hosting ongoing events aimed at attracting more women into careers in the financial services industry. Ameriprise “Career Compass” events are designed to help women with varying levels of experience explore opportunities available on the path to becoming financial advisors or pursuing other rewarding careers in finance. Registration is now open for the March 17 virtual event, which is tailored to women who are seeking to make a career change or looking to reenter the workforce after time away (register+for+the+March+17+event). Recent or soon-to be college graduates who are interested in careers in finance can also register now for the April 21 session geared toward entry-level candidates (register+for+the+April+21+event). Ameriprise will host additional Career Compass sessions throughout the year.

During the sessions, attendees will hear from a diverse group of Ameriprise women advisors on topics ranging from their career trajectories to how they help clients reach their financial goals. Content will also include information on the skills needed for the profession and guidance on how to get started on their career path.

Following the events, interested attendees are encouraged to apply for job opportunities at Ameriprise that will put them on a career path toward becoming financial advisors:

%3Cb%3EAdvisor+Career+Development+Program%3C%2Fb%3E: This program provides professionals making a career change with training and resources to succeed as an employee advisor at an Ameriprise branch office.

Associate+Financial+Advisor+%28AFA%29 : AFAs work with experienced advisors in Ameriprise’s Independent Advisor channel. They receive mentoring and learn how to successfully manage a practice and acquire clients.

: AFAs work with experienced advisors in Ameriprise’s Independent Advisor channel. They receive mentoring and learn how to successfully manage a practice and acquire clients. Ameriprise+Advisor+Center+%28AAC%29: The AAC provides candidates the opportunity to join an advising team as client service coordinators, learning foundational aspects of the business while obtaining their licenses and registrations required for advancement.

“We are fully committed to attracting diverse professionals to fulfilling careers at Ameriprise, and we are passionate about introducing individuals who perhaps haven’t previously considered opportunities as a financial advisor to the profession,” said Jennifer Johnson, Vice President of Advisor Business Development Programs and Women’s Strategy Co-Lead at Ameriprise. “Our Career Compass series is an excellent platform to learn about the rewarding professional possibilities available at Ameriprise and within our industry – and we look forward to hosting these terrific events.”

Ameriprise piloted the Women’s “Career Compass” events in the fall of 2020 and officially launched the initiative in March 2021. The series supports the firm’s focus on attracting, developing and retaining a workforce that reflects the diverse clients it helps reach their financial goals.

Among the other ways the firm continues to invest in and support women advisors includes:

Women Advisor Summits , which provide opportunities for women advisors and field members to connect, build community, learn and grow their practices.

, which provide opportunities for women advisors and field members to connect, build community, learn and grow their practices. Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network, which offers mentorship, training, education and networking programs for women advisors.

To register for the March 17 Women’s Career Compass event for career changers and those looking to reenter the workforce, click here.

To learn more about the April 21 event geared to women who are recent or soon-to-be college graduates and to register, click here.

