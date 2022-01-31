Trading of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU) Halted

Effective today shortly before 4 am ET, NYSE Arca halted trading of the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU).

Franklin Templeton supports NYSE Arca’s decision, given FLRU’s concentrated exposure to Russia and challenges such as the closure of the country’s securities market and its capital controls.

As the Russia-Ukraine situation remains fluid, it is quite difficult to gauge how long geopolitical tensions may endure. While much uncertainty remains, we take seriously the stewardship of fund assets and value our clients’ trust in this tumultuous environment.

Franklin Templeton will provide further updates to market participants on future developments related to FLRU.

