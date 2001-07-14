PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America

PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management program (SPM) to evaluate supplier performance in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

Each year, PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM program. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“PACCAR is pleased to recognize and congratulate our suppliers who earned a SPM award for 2021, especially given the extraordinary supply challenges. Supplier commitment to SPM creates strong relationships with PACCAR, its customers and its dealers,” said Ron Augustyn, PACCAR vice president of global purchasing.

The 2021 SPM Masters are: Rago and Son, Inc. based in Oakland, CA ConMet (Castings) based in Vancouver, WA The 2021 SPM Leaders are: Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Cummins, Inc. Cummins Emissions Solutions Drive Automotive Industries of America, Inc. Horton, Inc. Metalsa S.A. de C.V. NIC Global VOSS Automotive, Inc. The 2021 SPM Achievers are: Accuride Corporation Anchor Fabrication Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC ConMet (Plastics) ConMet (Wheel Ends) Dana Incorporated Flexfab, LLC GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC Hendrickson Howmet Inteva Products, LLC Jost International Lincoln Industries Link Manufacturing, Ltd. Michelin North America Inc. Parker Hannifin Corporation Pilkington North America SMC Corporation of America Superior Trim The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Valeo North America Inc.

“Strong performance from our key suppliers is instrumental to PACCAR’s success. We value the commitment suppliers have given PACCAR and the investments they made,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

