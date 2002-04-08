WaveDancer Appoints Gwen Pal Chief Administrative Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc. ( WAVD) today announced the appointment of Gwen Pal as its Chief Administrative Officer.



Mrs. Pal comes to WaveDancer with over 25 years of executive public and private company compliance, governance, human resources, contracts, government security and recruiting management. She brings extensive experience in M&A, and post-acquisition integration experience having been a part of more than 20 acquisitions.

Mrs. Pal was a member of the team at Essex, a NASDAQ listed company that was ultimately acquired by Northrup Grumman. She was subsequently one of the co-founders of KEYW Corporation with her late father Len Moodispaw, where she led the company’s compliance activities. The Company was taken public in 2010 and ultimately acquired by Jacobs Engineering Group. During her tenure she supported the company’s Initial Public Offering, conducted due diligence on multiple target companies and managed the integration of acquisitions. Gwen subsequently was appointed Chief Administrative Officer of FedData, a private equity-backed company providing technical services to the United States Intelligence Community. In this capacity Ms. Pal led all administrative operations for a complex organization with complex governance requirements. She holds a B.A. from North Carolina State University and is a member of SHRM and NCMA.

"I am extremely excited to join WaveDancer at this critical time in its transformation into a technology leader. I’ve known and worked with Jamie Benoit for years and I’m excited to rejoin the team. I know the company has the potential for significant growth for many years to come and I look forward to putting us in a in a state of proper internal control, with a compliance and governance posture that will enable us to become true market leaders in our field while ensuring that our talented employees have the support they need to continue meeting mission needs. The enthusiasm of the management team and the Board of Directors is refreshing,” said Mrs. Pal.

"As WaveDancer embarks on a major transformation we need a leader who has led organizations through major change, has integrated companies post-acquisition and developed robust compliance and governance programs,” said Chairman and CEO Jamie Benoit. "Gwen's success in this regard is unrivaled and she’ll be critical in our efforts to demonstrate to the capital markets that we are an efficiently-run public company."

